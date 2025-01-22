Public Invited to Share Input on Sonoma County General Plan at Community Visioning Workshops

Sonoma County residents are invited to share their ideas and priorities for the future at a series of in-person and virtual community workshops for the Sonoma County General Plan Update.

The General Plan serves as a critical guide for future growth, fostering healthy, resilient communities, protecting natural resources, and promoting social and economic equity.

Each workshop will offer the same basic content and opportunities for input. Attendees will engage in interactive activities, small group discussions, and collective visioning exercises to provide feedback on key topics such as housing, transportation, economic development, open spaces, and more. Food, Spanish translation, and family-friendly activities will be available at the in-person events. No registration is required for in-person events.

· Sonoma Valley High School Library, 20000 Broadway, Sonoma, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 6 to 8 p.m.

· Forestville Community Library, 7050 Covey Road, Forestville, Thursday, Jan. 30, 6 to 8 p.m.

· Healdsburg Community Center, 1557 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, Monday, Feb. 3, 6 to 8 p.m.

· Penngrove Elementary Multipurpose Room, 365 Adobe Road, Penngrove, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 6 to 8 p.m.

The public is also invited to attend one of two virtual workshops on Jan. 23 and Feb. 19. Registration is required for theses virtual workshops. Participants may register here.

· Thursday, Jan. 23, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., on Zoom

· Wednesday, Feb. 19, noon to 2 p.m., on Zoom

The current General Plan, adopted in 2008, needs updates to address changes in public health, climate, equity, housing affordability, and state laws. State guidelines recommend updating General Plans every 5–10 years to ensure relevance and responsiveness to evolving conditions.

Sonoma County is committed to an inclusive process that captures the diverse voices of its residents. The project’s community engagement plan outlines strategies to educate the public and address barriers to participation, including language accessibility and accommodations for underrepresented groups.

The community can stay informed about and engaged with each step by going to the General Plan website or by signing up for the General Plan Sonoma Newsletter.