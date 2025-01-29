SVUSD Board to Discuss Changes in Public Comment Policy

At a study session on January 30, 2025, the Board of Trustees of the Sonoma Valley Unified School District will discuss a change in its public comment policy. The new policy will require those members of the public who wish to address the board to first submit a public comment card, and be limited to three minutes or less depending upon the number of speakers.

The draft of the proposed change in public comment bylaws is as follows:

“Public Participation Members of the public are encouraged to attend Board meetings and to address the Board concerning any item on the agenda or within the Board’s jurisdiction. So as not to inhibit public participation, persons attending Board meetings shall not be requested to sign in, complete a questionnaire, or otherwise provide their name or other information as a condition of attending the meeting. Members of the public who desire to make a comment in-person shall submit a speaker card and enter the queue before the public comment portion of the meeting. During the public comment portion of the meeting, public speakers will be identified to comment in the order by which they entered the queue. In-person comments will remain limited to a maximum of three minutes per person. If there are many speakers, the Board President may announce a time limit to two or one minute depending on the number of speaker requests. Members of the public may wish to submit a written comment in lieu of in-person comment.”