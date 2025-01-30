 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Want to Be a Vendor at Sonoma’s Tuesday Night Market? Applications Are Now Open.

Sonoma’s Tuesday Night Market is now taking vendor applications for the 2025 market season.

May thru September at the Historic Sonoma Plaza in downtown Sonoma, thousands gather each Tuesday to shop for what is grown, raised, and made locally at our market. We are dedicated to bringing farmers right to your table.

​Walk rows of stalls lined with an array of fruits and vegetables, including certified organic produce, local eggs and honey. Choose from a variety of fresh-baked goods, plants, flowers and gifts. Enjoy live local music, beer and wine, or a meal from one of our many food stands, made from market ingredients.

Applications can be made in the following categories: Agricultural Vendor, Prepared Food Vendor (includes food trucks), Artisan Vendor, Package Food, and Non-Profit Organization.

Complete your application today! To apply, visit https://www.sonomastuesdaynightmarket.com/

