A Week of Wet Weather Starts Today…Be Prepared

After a relatively dry period, the weather pattern is shifting, bringing an extended period of wet conditions to Sonoma starting Friday. The National Weather Service forecast models indicate that an Atmospheric River will impact Northern California, including the Bay Area, with the North Bay, including Sonoma County, expected to receive the highest rainfall amounts. While this is not anticipated to be a flooding event, it’s always a good idea to take routine precautions ahead of storms.

What to Expect:

Rain begins Friday and continues into next week.

Increased confidence in higher rainfall totals, especially in the North Bay.

Some areas may see periods of heavy rain, particularly on Saturday and Monday.

Forecasts will be fine-tuned in the coming days—stay informed!

Be Storm-Ready with Sandbags: If your property has a history of flooding, now is the time to prepare. Free sandbags are available for City residents at City Hall during business hours (limit 10 per resident, while supplies last). Additional bags can be purchased at Friedman’s Home Improvement Center (1360 Broadway).

Free sand is available for City residents at Depot Park (270 1st St W)—this is a self-serve station, so please bring your own shovel. Additionally, a sandbag filling station is now open at Larson Park in The Springs (329 DeChene Ave.).

Stay Informed & Be Prepared