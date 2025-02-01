City of Sonoma: Track Your Water Usage & Pay Your Bill Online

The City of Sonoma is excited to introduce the Consumer Water Portal, a new online tool launching February 7, 2025, that allows residents and businesses to monitor their water usage daily through the City’s existing online bill payment platform.

For the first time, customers can track their water consumption between billing cycles instead of waiting for their monthly bill. This makes it easier to adjust usage in response to leaks, conservation efforts, unexpected high usage, or seasonal changes in water needs.

What Can You Do with the Consumer Water Portal?

✔ Monitor your daily water usage online.

✔ Set alerts for unusual consumption or to stay within a budget.

✔ Detect potential leaks before they lead to costly water waste.

✔ Adjust for seasonal water needs, such as landscape watering.

✔ Manage multiple properties and meters from one account.

How to Access the Portal

Already have an online account? Simply log in at www.onlinebiller.com/sonomacity/ and click “View Water Usage.”

New to online bill pay? You can register at the same link using your water bill details (account number and street address or full name).

Important Information About Past Water Usage Data

Water usage data before December 10, 2024, will not be available in the portal. If you need records of earlier usage, please contact the Finance Department at (707) 933-2244 or email finance@sonomacity.org.

A Step Toward Smarter Water Management

This new portal is part of the City’s investment in Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI), which has replaced 4,500 mechanical water meters with ultrasonic meters capable of providing automated daily water usage updates.

By making water usage information more accessible, the City of Sonoma is helping residents and businesses take control of their water use, reduce waste, and support long-term conservation efforts.

For more information, visit www.sonomacity.org/customer-water-portal/ or contact the Finance Department vie email or call (707) 933-2244.