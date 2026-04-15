Springs Community Garden – Garden Beds Available!

Springs Community Garden/Jardin Comunitario en Los Springs

VIDA Cultural Arts is excited to now serve as the nonprofit steward of the Springs Community Garden at Larson Park following the park’s reopening.

VIDA is an all-volunteer run organization and has been working to revitalize the garden and prepare it for community use. They look forward to bringing programs and activities to the garden and park, including workshops, cultural events, volunteer opportunities, and future plans such as an outdoor classroom and more.

For those who were not able to attend the Springs community meeting in December, you can view a presentation deck here to get an overview of VIDA’s vision and what they hope to bring to the space: https://canva.link/g79d31wrx63rske

Interested in a garden bed? Garden beds are open to individuals, families, groups, clubs, schools, nonprofits, and community organizations.

Apply by April 30: https://forms.gle/xzqRDD4cgZDW5yE1A

Support the garden As a volunteer-led nonprofit, donations help provide soil, compost, tools, water, repairs, and community garden programs. VIDA Cultural Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, and donations are tax-deductible as allowed by law.

PayPal:https: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=Z5LZBELRGUSEL

Stripe: https://donate.stripe.com/28E28qeFqc0s4ny4Za8k804

Every contribution helps this shared community space grow!