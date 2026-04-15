Praxis on Zoom: John Crowley – Building Social Capital

FRIDAY, APRIL 24 at 4:00 pm on Zoom

Tickets: $21 ($16 for Praxis members) – www.praxispeace.org

JOHN CROWLEY

Building Social Capital: Practical Ways to Create a Sense of Belonging and Wellbeing within a Community

As co-owner of Aqus Cafe in Petaluma, John Crowley has been instrumental in creating a real community hub and gathering place. Every evening, there is a group – or groups – meeting there. Building community is John’s passion and he has been a true leader in the art and success of bringing people together across diverse interests and ethnicities. From dinners for speakers of Italian, French, German or other languages to political organizing for civic events, Aqus is the heart of the Petaluma community. Hosting a community calendar that offers many opportunities for people to gather, John has also been instrumental in organizing meetings that bring neighbors together block by block in Petaluma. Beginning as emergency preparedness but developing into a way for neighbors to meet neighbors, this is an example of building social capital. Recently, John was invited to address the International Social Capital Association based on his community work.

We will discuss what you need to know and how to go about building Social Capital and creating a vibrant community. Originally from Ireland, John has brought the delightful Irish spirt and can-do attitude to Sonoma County! Building Social Capital is the true meaning of community wealth.