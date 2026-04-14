Valley of The Moon Chamber Ensemble Spring Concert

Spend a very pleasant afternoon sipping a delicious wine and listening to beautiful vocal music. Let’s create a special moment together, one that stays with us.

Our upcoming program, Songs Stay Sung: Music that Lingers in the Heart, explores the things that endure—friendship, kindness, community, and the music that carries them forward.

Join the Valley of the Moon Chamber Ensemble for an afternoon of choral music that reminds us what it means to be human.

Concerts are at 3:00 pm with wine and refreshments available for before the performance and during the intermission. We hope to see you there!

Saturday, April 25 and Sunday, April 26 @ 3:00 pm

Kunde Family Winery, 9825 Sonoma Hwy, Kenwood