Rachel Glitz Named New Executive Director of Cancer Support Sonoma

Cancer Support Sonoma (CSS) is excited to announce Rachel Glitz as its new Executive Director. Rachel brings an exceptional combination of professional and nonprofit experience to lead Sonoma Valley’s only clinic providing integrative therapies that ease the physical, mental, and emotional effects of cancer treatment.

“We are very excited to have Rachel Glitz join us to lead the team at Cancer Support Sonoma,” said Scott Murray, President of the Cancer Support Sonoma Board of Directors. “Leadership transitions are challenging, and Rachel brings an impressive mix of professional and nonprofit experience to be able to continue the development of our organization and our ability to serve the Sonoma Valley community.”

Rachel is equally enthusiastic about her new role, stating, “I am thrilled to join Cancer Support Sonoma and to serve alongside the remarkable people whose commitment has enabled the organization’s success to date. I hope to honor their dedication by ensuring CSS continues to thrive and grow, can expand its reach and offerings, and can serve every eligible client in our community who walks through our door in need of support.”

Rachel is passionate about strengthening organizations through strategic solutions. She began her career in politics and government before practicing healthcare and nonprofit law for over a decade. Transitioning to the nonprofit sector, Rachel has led program development, fundraising, and volunteer management while advising and serving on various nonprofit boards.

This leadership transition also comes with deep gratitude for Teri Adolfo, who has served as the CSS Executive Director for much of the organization’s first decade. Her dedication, compassion, and vision have touched countless lives in our community. Though stepping aside as Executive Director, Teri will continue to provide hands-on care to CSS clients. “It’s difficult to describe the immense contributions Teri has made to CSS,” said Murray. “With heartfelt gratitude, we thank Teri for her leadership and ongoing dedication to our clients.”

Cancer Support Sonoma is proudly celebrating a decade of healing, care, and community impact this year. To mark this significant milestone, CSS will host a special commemorative event on Saturday, June 21. In the lead-up to this celebration, CSS will launch a 10-week walkathon, encouraging community participation to raise awareness and support for its mission. Additional details will be announced soon.

Cancer Support Sonoma’s mission remains as vital as ever: to provide local access to integrative therapies that support those facing cancer at every stage of their journey. From diagnosis to treatment, recovery, or entering end-of-life, CSS offers therapies that address the physical, mental, and emotional effects of cancer treatment to ensure no one in our community faces this journey alone.

For more information about Cancer Support Sonoma, our programs, and upcoming events, visit www.cancersupportsonoma.org.