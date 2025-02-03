Attorney General Bonta, 22 State Attorneys General Secure Court Order Temporarily Blocking Federal Funding Freeze

Attorney General Bonta co-led a multistate coalition in filing a lawsuit seeking to block the federal funding freeze on Tuesday.

Today’s decision institutes a temporary restraining order while the states seek a preliminary injunction. While the order is in effect, the Trump Administration may not pause, freeze, impede, block, cancel, or terminate its awards or obligations to provide federal financial assistance unless specifically allowed under the law. The order also blocks the Trump Administration from reissuing, adopting, implementing, or otherwise giving effect to the OMB directive under any other name or title, such as the continued implementation identified by the White House Press Secretary’s statement on January 29, 2025.

The Trump Administration is required to give written notice of this order to all agencies and their employees, contractors, and grantees by Monday, February 3, 2025, at 9 a.m. ET.

This order extends beyond the administrative stay granted by the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia in response to a lawsuit brought by nonprofit groups that receive federal funds.

A copy of the decision is available here.