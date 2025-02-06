Manuel Merjil To Be Honored as SCC Muse

The Sonoma Community Center has announced it will honor Manuel Merjil as the 2025 Muse Of The Year during the annual Muse Gala on Saturday, August 16. Reflecting the spirit and purpose of the Community Center, Merjil’s life represents “opportunity, unity and community,” says Vanessa Rognlien, executive director of Sonoma Community Center. “Those three words are associated with his life and legacy.”

The Center recognizes Manuel Merjil for his community involvement coupled with his joyful celebration of life and art. “Manuel is a bicultural renaissance man,” says Rognlien. “He brings people together and breaks down barriers among social groups. Raised in Mexico, where his mother introduced him to the arts, his love of art has grown throughout his life.”

Pat Meier Johnson, Sonoma Treasure Artist, says of Merjil, “There’s a bright, stylish light that weaves through Sonoma Valley, and it belongs to none other than Manuel Merjil. As a dedicated supporter of the arts and Sonoma Valley culture, Manuel has managed to bridge the gap between fledgling artists and the well-established, expressing genuine appreciation of their work, acquiring works and encouraging and ensuring that everyone feels equally valued.”

While living in San Francisco, Merjil worked as a paralegal for an immigration attorney. In Sonoma, he has been a part-time case worker, and taught citizenship classes at La Luz. He volunteered at FISH, acting as a translator for those seeking rent assistance. He built a network of Spanish- speaking friends and neighbors, and with this network he has helped to match employees with employers.

Immersing himself in local media, Merjil has been involved in the founding of three magazines: Sonoma magazine, Valley of the Moon and Impacto Latino, and he worked in sales at The Sonoma Index-Tribune.

When the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art was founded twenty-five years ago, Manuel was an early supporter, coordinating their first Día de los Muertos celebration. He was also an early supporter of Transcendence Theatre company, hosting a gathering at his home to introduce his friends to the new theatre company in the Valley.

Jim Callahan, Sonoma artist and one of the founders of the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art, says of Merjil, “From the earliest days of the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art, Manuel was on the Advisory Council and took on the task of organizing and coordinating the construction of Día de los Muertos altars in the exhibition space of the museum. He facilitated the cultural exchange that made that event such a valuable community asset.”

A ubiquitous man about town, Manuel Merjil will be celebrated for all his community involvement as a person who has made a significant contribution to Sonoma Valley. Recent Muses include Kimberly and Simon Blattner; Kevin McNeely; Gary Edwards; Steve and Holly Kyle; Elaine Bell and the Sonoma Plein Air Foundation.

Running from 5 to 9 p.m., the 2025 Muse Gala begins with an outdoor cocktail party at the Center. Throughout the night, a silent auction will be open for bidding. The girl & the fig will cater a scrumptious meal al fresco. There will be entertainment and a live auction.

Funds raised by the Muse Gala support the Sonoma Community Center’s operations, including classes, workshops, events, and scholarships. Tickets will be on sale in June. Sponsorships are available by reaching out to Mary Catherine Cutcliffe at 707-931-4289 or by visiting www.sonomacommunitycenter.org/muse. from 5:00-9:00 p.m.

