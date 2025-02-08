Sonoma County Temporarily Resumes Issuing Well Permits After Judge’s Order

Permit Sonoma has resumed issuing non-emergency well permits after a Sonoma County Superior Court judge temporarily lifted a previous court order that halted the process.

On Dec. 17, the County was ordered to stop issuing well permits due to a lawsuit filed by Russian Riverkeeper and California Coastkeeper against Sonoma County. The judge’s temporary stay, issued on Feb. 4, allows the County to resume issuing well permits under the amended ordinance that was challenged in the lawsuit.

“We welcome the judge’s decision and have resumed issuing non-emergency well permits,” said Tennis Wick, Director of Permit Sonoma. “We will continue to use scientific data to guide decision making and support the County’s defense of the amended well ordinance, which balances public trust resources and property rights.”

The County requested a new trial and the Court denied the request on Feb. 7. As a result, the temporary stay will be lifted Feb. 21, unless extended by the Court.

For more information about well permits, visit Permit Sonoma’s website.

www.permitsonoma.org/WellOrdinanceUpdate