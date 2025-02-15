Sonoma City Hall’s Stonework Cleaned and Restored

Sonoma’s City Hall has stood proudly in the heart of the Plaza since 1908, a symbol of the community’s history and civic pride. Designed with four identical facades so that merchants on all sides of the Plaza could say the building faced their businesses, it remains one of Sonoma’s most photographed landmarks.

To help preserve its beauty, City Hall recently received a much-needed refresh. Over time, natural stone accumulates dark pigmentation which can make the building appear discolored. Last week, the City’s Public Works crews used specialized equipment to carefully clean the exterior, safely restoring its original charm while maintaining the integrity of the historic structure.

With its refreshed facade, City Hall is once again a standout in the Plaza. Whether a resident, here for a visit, or just passing through, take a moment to enjoy this well-maintained piece of Sonoma’s history.