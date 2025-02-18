Picazo Café Has Grand Re-Opening

On Valentine’s Day Picazo Café held a Grand Re-Opening. The Chavez Picazo family is beyond grateful for the unconditional support of their amazing community—”our Picazo Café family and friends.” Friday was no exception; the community showed up and expressed their love. The Picazo team ended the day feeling excited and hopeful for the future, deeply moved by the fact that “our community never forgot us”.

During the re-opening, Sal Jr. introduced a few delicious new menu items, including Flan French Toast, Eggs Benedict, Chilaquiles (both blancos and negros), and Chicken & Waffles. Guests also enjoyed a special Valentine’s Day brunch featuring the new Unicorn Mimosa! Founder “Don Chava” speaks for the family, saying, “If you haven’t tried these new favorites yet, we’d love to have you stop by—we’d be honored to serve you!”

(Pictured left to right: Chavelita Ortega, Don Chava Chavez, Kris Picazo, Charrito Aguilar, Mari Elder, Fernando Picazo)