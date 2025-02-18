Sonoma Sister Cities Seeks Wine Intern For Tokaj, Hungary Harvest

The Sonoma-Tokaj Sister Cities Committee is offering a unique work, learning and cultural experience this Fall for a Sonoma area resident to work the wine harvest in the famous wine town of Tokaj, Hungary. Sonoma and the world-class wine region of Tokaj have been Sister Cities since 2012, and as part of this cultural exchange, wine interns from Sonoma are sent to work the crush in Tokaj. The Sonoma-Tokaj Sister Cities Committee will provide $2,000 toward airfare or other expenses, and Tokaj-Hétszőlő Winery will provide free room and a choice of free board or equivalent in payment, and a small stipend for leading English speaking tours, should they be requested. Sister City members in Tokaj will provide cultural programs during the weekend or non-working hours.

Tokaj-Hétszőlő Wine Estate is the premier winery in world-famous Tokaj; it is situated in the heart of Tokaj-Hegyalja, on the southern slopes of Mount Tokaj. Its vineyards were first planted in 1502. The intern will work at Tokaj-Hétszőlő Vineyards with Gergely Makai, General Manager and Master Winemaker, who speaks English and will provide instruction and share knowledge of local wine making processes.

Requirement

The intern must be 21 or older and have a driver’s license with ability to drive a car with manual transmission. Experience working the crush at least once is preferred but not required. They must be able to handle harvest, cellar duties and other assignments. The must be flexible, enthusiastic and mature, with a strong work ethic.

They must submit a resume and a cover letter explaining why they are applying for the internship. The resume with cover letter is due no later than Monday, March 31, 2025, and should be submitted via e-mail to sonomatokajsistercities@gmail.com

Intern Responsibilities

The intern will be responsible for airfare or other expenses beyond the $2,000. They must be willing to learn some basic Hungarian. They will be required to share their experience in a classroom situation and/or with the STSCC as requested. And they may be required to attend Sister City fundraisers or functions.

Previous wine interns from Sonoma have reported extraordinary experiences that create a life-long attachment to this beautiful and fascinating wine culture.

For more information contact Sylvia Toth at 707 938-0224 or sonomatokajsistercities@gmail.com.

Sonoma Sister Cities Association (SSCA) is a registered nonprofit organization in the City of Sonoma. For more information on the Sonoma-Tokaj Sister Cities Committee go to www.sscasonoma.org.