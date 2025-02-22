Sonoma City Council to Vote on Greenlinks Initiative Following Councilmember’s Eye- Opening Walking Tour

Following a recent walking tour that convinced City Councilmember Jack Ding of its potential, the Sonoma City Council will vote March 5 on adopting Greenlinks, a cost-effective initiative to connect the city’s existing pedestrian pathways and green spaces.

“I was amazed at how much is already in place,” said Councilmember Ding after exploring several unmarked pathways connecting key city destinations. “Seeing it firsthand made me believe in the potential—walking here just feels good.”

The tour revealed how simple improvements to existing informal paths—like the tree- covered “Green Alley” behind Sonoma Valley Inn and the Whole Foods & CVS corridor—could create a connected network of safe, walkable routes throughout Sonoma. These connections would link neighborhoods, schools, and essential services without requiring major new infrastructure.

The Greenlinks initiative was identified as a 2025 City Council priority during their January 30th goal-setting session. The March 5 vote will determine whether to:

Formally integrate Greenways into the General Plan

Map existing green assets to identify priority connections

Establish annual policy goals for implementing a Greenway Overlay

“By creating a master plan to seamlessly connect neighborhoods to vital destinations, we can attract partnerships and external investment rather than reacting to projects in isolation,” said Sedra Nathan, Greenlinks advocate and President of the Valley of the Moon Garden Club.

The initiative, already endorsed by the Sonoma Planning Commission, would help the city meet state mandates for climate resilience while enhancing tourism and quality of life. Plans include integrating public art and historical elements along the connected pathways, creating engaging routes for both residents and visitors.

“Sonoma is under increasing pressure to meet state mandates for climate resilience, transportation, and land use,” said David Morrell, Chair of the Climate Action Commission. “Greenlinks provides a way to meet those goals intelligently—using nature-based infrastructure that strengthens our economy, reduces maintenance costs, and enhances quality of life.”

Public Meeting Details:

Sonoma City Council Goal-Setting Final Meeting March 5, 2025 | 6:00–9:00 PM

City Council Chambers (177 First Street West, Sonoma, CA)

For more information, contact: