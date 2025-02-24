Would You Like the City of Sonoma to Add A Pet Cemetery?

The City of Sonoma is exploring the possibility of expanding cemetery services to include designated areas for pet burials, and has initiated a survey to determine the level of pubic interest.

Among the questions the city would like answered are: Would you find this service valuable? What features matter most to you? Your feedback will help shape future offerings and ensure they meet the needs of our community.

The short questionnaire is open now through May 20, 2025. Thank you for taking a few moments to share your thoughts!

For more information, contact cemeteries@sonomacity.org or (707) 933-2240.