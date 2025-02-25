Navigating the Year of the Wood Snake for Health and Happiness

Many people have been asking how to wisely navigate during this Year of the Wood Snake. So, let’s take a brief look at what traditional Chinese Astrology, Chinese medicine and the Laws of Nature have to teach us regarding this year, supporting our good health and happiness.

The Snake is the tail of the Dragon. Therefore, we should expect the character of the Snake to largely continue from last year’s Dragon. Last year, the Dragon was like a powerful tornado, stirring up a tremendous amount of dust and making it unclear where things would settle. Everything has now settled, and we understand who and what has found its place. Thus, this year will be a continuation of all that was initiated last year.

The Snake tends to move through the grass, often out of sight. When it comes into view, it can be startling and surprising. This implies that both virtue and non-virtue will be operating behind the scenes, largely away from public eye. Much will happen this year behind closed doors. Virtue should work at the grassroots level, feeling the earth firmly beneath you. Stand firm in that virtue. Be resolute and active! And yet, cultivate a calmer mind, all at the same time. Cultivate what will benefit both yourself and others equally, now and in the future, body and mind equally, and here and everywhere equally. In this way, you can create significant transformation!

In the natural world around us, it will generally be a good year for plants. It’s a good time to plant trees or make progress in your home garden. However, especially now, and even with the rains, make sure you are conserving water and optimizing your garden’s efficiency. We can anticipate more dryness and wind, increasing the threat of frequent and intense wildfires throughout most of 2025. Stay aware and safe. Plan and take precautions to make your property and home fire-wise.

Regarding our physical bodies and health:

If you notice a change in your health revealing itself subtly, pay attention and address it; neglect can lead to worsening conditions. Prepare now for the hot, dry seasons ahead by avoiding foods that increase dryness and inflammation, focus instead on those that nourish the blood, body fluids and the moistening aspect of the physiology.

Here are some recommendations to help prevent dryness and inflammation this year:

Switch coffee for black tea. Coffee has a very powerful effect in the body and acts like fire to burn up the moistening aspect of the body, even if it is decaffeinated. With black tea, you can still get the energy boost and clear mind effect but avoid the negative effects on your system. Choose leafy greens instead of spicy foods, and limit or eliminate the use of ginger and garlic. Replace refined sugar with 1-2 servings of high-quality fruits during the day. Consume more yams, pumpkin, squash, and rice alongside clean protein and green vegetables to manage cravings. You are likely to see sweet craving disappear! What a relief!

Ways to make the best use of the current cooler temperatures to nourish the body’s moistening aspect, in preparation for the hot, dry months ahead:

While the days are still short and the nights longer, aim to get to sleep before 10:30 PM. This allows the body’s repair mechanisms enough time to nourish and regenerate during the key hours of early morning. Eat pears, Asian pears, pomegranates, and high-quality apples for moisture support. Drink warm water instead of cold or room temperature water. Warm water is absorbed more easily and helps the tissues relax and expand. Plan at least a few very satisfying, well-balanced, high protein, vegetarian meals each week to help reduce inflammation and heat.

Wishing you Good Health, Wellness, and Happiness as we navigate this Year of the Wood Snake together!

Dr. Devatara Holman is a Doctor of Acupuncture and Chinese Medicine in practice at Valley Acupuncture & Integrative Medicine in Sonoma specializing in Natural Primary Care, Women’s Health, Pain Relief, Healthy Aging and Longevity. for more information go to: www.ValleyIntegrative.com