Pedestrian Safety Signals Added to 3rd Street West/West Spain Street Intersection

The City of Sonoma has announced the installation of a new Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon (RRFB) crosswalk at the intersection of Third Street West and West Spain Street. This improvement is part of the City’s ongoing commitment to enhancing pedestrian safety and accessibility.

This location, at the entrance to the Vallejo Home Historic Park, is a popular pedestrian crossing, and has been the subject of some injuries of people and pets in the past.

Approved by the Traffic Safety Committee in November 2024, the project included the installation of pedestrian-activated flashing beacons, new signage, and upgraded crosswalk markings. These enhancements will help improve visibility and alert drivers to pedestrians crossing at this busy location.

The installation was managed by the City’s Public Works Department, with work completed this week.

For questions about this or other traffic safety projects, the public is encouraged to contact the Public Works Department, call: (707) 938-3332 or email: publicworks@sonomacity.org.