Celeste Winders Resigns from Sonoma Valley School District Board of Trustees

At today’s meeting of the school district Board of Trustees, it was revealed that Trustee Celeste Winders, Area 2 Trustee, has submitted her resignation from the Board. Winders submitted a letter to the County announcing her departure. A vacancy on the board has now been created.

The School District has been beset with problems to solve, including budget deficits, school closures, and teacher’s union negotiations. Until the empty seat is filled, the board will face the potential of tie votes on critical issues, further exacerbating their difficulties.

This is a developing story. More information will be disclosed as it becomes available.