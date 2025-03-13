Tuition Free Medical Assistant Program Available

Sonoma Valley Community Health Center is collaborating with CalRegional and Petaluma Adult School to host a medical assistant program for residents of Sonoma Valley. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age by June 18th, 2025, have a high school diploma or GED and live in Sonoma Valley (from Schellville to Glen Ellen). This medical assistant program is designed to help students develop the practical knowledge and specialized skills necessary to be an effective entry-level healthcare professional. Successfully enrolled students will participate in 160 hours of classroom instruction followed by 160 hours of externship time. Classroom instruction will be offered tuition free to up to 30 applicants accepted into the program.

Cheryl Johnson, CEO of Sonoma Valley Community Health Center, said, “We are thrilled to be able to offer this training program to residents of Sonoma Valley who are interested in entering the health care field.” This course, which is being offered tuition-free, is valued at $3000.

Evening classes will be from 6pm – 10pm Monday through Thursday at Sonoma Valley Community Health Center. The application window opened on March 1st and the deadline will be Friday, March 14th no later than 11:59pm. For more information, or to download an application please visit www.svchc.org. Questions may be also emailed to community@svchc.org.