Local Satirical Cookbook Author Debby Dyar at Readers’ Books 3/26





Debby Dyar grew up in Palo Alto and attended Arizona State University. After owning an accounting business in Stanford for fifteen years, she and her family moved to wine country, where she started a manufacturing and wholesale cookie business. The cookie company became a great success, selling to places such as Starbucks, Williams-Sonoma, American Airlines, and other stores nationwide. After the loss of her house in the 2017 fires, Debby sold the business, turning her attention first to rebuilding her home and then to creating the Deliciously Corrupt Cookbook.





Readers’ Books has been a Sonoma institution since 1991 and is dedicated to providing a gathering place for readers of all ages. As a fiercely independent and local bookstore, Readers’ strives to serve the community and serve as a meeting place for thinkers of all types.