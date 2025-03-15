Sonoma Water Proposes a Water Rate Increase to Sonoma Valley of 7.6 percent

Sonoma Water, the County agency that provides most of the drinking water to Sonoma Valley, has announced a proposed rate increase to Sonoma Valley water contractors (the Valley of the Moon Water District and the City of Sonoma) for the 2025-26 fiscal year of 7.60 percent.

Projections of anticipated future rate increases are being considered that include yearly increases of roughly 10 percent each year from 2027 through 2031.

In materials developed for presentation to the Sonoma City Council, Sonoma Water points out that the water storage and transmission infrastructure in Sonoma Valley, the majority of which is 45-65 years old, is nearing its useful lifetime limits, and that substantial capital investments will be needed to keep the transmission lines and storage tanks fully and safely functional. This includes upgrades and seismic retrofits of storage tanks.

Even with the rate increase, Sonoma Water points out that its rates remain well below those provided by other water agencies in the Bay Area.

The complete presentation prepared by the agency for the Sonoma City Council can be viewed HERE.