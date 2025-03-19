Alert and warning test planned for part of Sonoma and Napa counties on March 27

The counties of Sonoma and Napa, along with local law enforcement and fire agencies will conduct a targeted emergency alert and warning test on Thursday, March 27. The exercise will be a test of the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) for the evacuation zone of SON-6F4 located in Sonoma Valley, near the Sonoma-Napa county line. The alerts will be sent out from 10:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. This is not an evacuation exercise. This will only be a test of the alert and warning system.

Starting at 10:45 a.m., both counties will send out Wireless Emergency Alert messages to residents in the evacuation zone SON-6F4, which has a population of roughly 400. Some individuals living in this zone may receive two alerts. You can look up your zone using the Know Your Zone tool or by calling 2-1-1 for assistance over the phone.

This federal system broadcasts to the area affected by an emergency by sending a text message to cell phones, much like an Amber Alert. Make sure your cell phone’s sounds are turned on. Be aware that putting your cell phone on airplane mode or “do not disturb” may prevent you from hearing an alert.

The WEA alert system works by broadcasting to a targeted geographical area. Residents living in the designated zone and anyone visiting the area will receive the message. WEA is a national service and does not require you to sign up to be notified.

This is an annual test to ensure alert and warning systems work and the community is prepared in the event of an emergency. For a complete list of upcoming events, visit the SoCoEmergency Events and Exercises webpage.

Please note: If an extreme weather event is forecast, the test alert and warning exercise will be canceled.