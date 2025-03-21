Crowded Town Hall Inspires Action for Democracy

by Anna Pier

President of Wake UP Sonoma Lisa Storment greeted the almost 400 people who filled the Vets Building on Sunday afternoon March 9 for a Town Hall, with the affirmation that the size of the turnout was a good indicator of “our level of concern, shock, grief and anger about where we find ourselves in this moment.” She pointed out that similar gatherings are taking place in communities around the nation, gatherings at which people have resolved to move into autonomous direct action, seeking a constructive response to the barrage of actions emanating from Washington, D.C., following the plan laid out in Project 2025. “Even though they are taking a wrecking ball to our Democracy – deep down I know – and I know you all know – that our democracy is stronger than their craziness. Coming together today is our democracy in action.”

Storment went on to outline her hope of creating a dual power system, a power structure “like a woven mesh cloth, a safety net of strength within our community, by building structures and systems of mutual aid, solidarity, and autonomous direct action.” She announced eight focus areas for direct action and invited everyone to choose from among those “something that you care about and are motivated by;” and to meet in small, facilitated groups for the last 45 minutes of the Town Hall. The eight focus areas are Public Schools; Social Activism and Consumer Consciousness; Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; Democracy – Take Action!; Local Mutual Aid Networks; Medical Care and Benefits; Well-Being; and Veterans Issues.

Michelle Dale-Jernigan, co-founder of the women’s empowerment group G3 Sonoma, facilitated the event. She reminded the crowd that the “rage you are feeling comes from the same place as love,” encouraging them to find that positive, creative response. She introduced each of the seven speakers in the panel assembled to give the gathered community insights into the area of work or activism that each is dedicated to. Each speaker had specific questions which had been submitted by the community through the online survey, the RSVP process, and at the Town Hall.

First was District 12 Assemblymember Damon Connolly. The questions posed included how can people fight on the national level, beyond Districts and State and, in particular, how can California protect itself from the Trump administration’s targeted attacks on the state, such as withholding of wildfire recovery assistance. Connolly characterized the State of California as “unabashedly leading the resistance to the would-be dictator in the Oval Office,” citing the $25 million supplemental fund that has been allocated for Attorney General Rob Bonta to be able to bring as many legal challenges as needed to the many actions of the new federal administration that negatively affect the people of California. He affirmed “We will stand toe-to-toe with the immigrant community and with the trans/queer community.” He concluded by remarking that the power of civic engagement is what makes him optimistic.

The next speaker was Tom Benthin of Indivisible. In response to questions about local actions, he encouraged people to get engaged locally, and wear something to show their resistance. He said that he had been asked to speak about how to bridge the partisan divide. Starting with the proviso that “you can’t compromise with fascism,” he encouraged everyone to be clear about what they can’t accept, and to stand with the most vulnerable. He asserted that “once you get 3-1/2 per cent of the population active, no movement has failed.”

Chair of the Sonoma County Democrats Pat Sabo spoke next. She joked that the answer to the question, “Which of the following four issues worries you the most?” is “All of the above.” She announced an action rally for Tax Justice in front of the Sonoma Post Office on April 15. Sabo encouraged the community to phone bank, to help the Democrats’ effort to turn the House when three Congressional seats are up for election on April 1. Asked why the Democrats don’t use the media to speak the truth, she asserted that they do, but media doesn’t cover them.

City of Sonoma’s Mayor Patricia Farrar-Rivas was asked about leading the City Council to speak out about threats to federal funding and policies that undermine our democracy, and fighting back against the racism now being openly expressed within the school system – including at school board meetings. Farrar-Rivas, who prefaced her response with an announcement that she had just sold her Tesla, replacing it with a Detroit electric car, said that the narrative in Washington tears people down, and urged the community to use the tools of DEI, to practice standing up every day for the vulnerable, to tell the stories of real people. She stated that she and the City Manager are meeting with leaders of targeted groups to learn how the City can support them. Hoping to include representatives of these targeted groups on City commissions, and affirming the City Council’s initiatives on climate change, she is dedicated to making Sonoma “a model for the rest of the world.”

Suzanne Ford, a trans woman who is president of what she dubbed “the iconic queer group,” San Francisco Pride, was asked what the Transgender community is doing to organize around the threats of erasure, and whether the LGBTQIA community was feeling like it’s safe to gather. She said the 2025 motto of Pride is “Queer joy is resistance” and the SF Pride community is looking forward to their annual parade. She acknowledged that in trying to speak out, come to events, “we are accepting a certain amount of risk.” Pointing out that the other side frames the LGBTQIA issues in a very simplistic way,” she told her personal story to a riveted audience.

Marty Bennett represented both the Working Families Party (WFP) and UniteHere Local 2, the service workers union. He explained that the WFP has formed a Sonoma-Marin branch, and its members work actively to support progressive candidates whether independent, in the Democratic party or running for local nonpartisan positions such as city councils and school boards. One recent example was WFP’s support for the successful campaign of Caroline Bañuelos for a seat on the Santa Rosa City Council. Regarding the need for more unions in this country, Bennett stated that the success of UniteHere, Local 2, which has become the negotiating voice representing all the workers at the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn, was due in part to the community support for its organizing efforts. He said that one of the challenges to more organizing in this country is that “labor law is broken.” He encouraged everyone to participate in legal nonviolent actions, for instance in support of the postal workers. He also mentioned the importance of supporting the work of the Rapid Response Network to protect and defend people facing unlawful deportation.

José Arturo Ibarra, strategist for the volunteer group Conozca Sus Derechos/Know Your Rights, spoke about the importance of everyone there widely distributing the small red card with bulleted information about the rights that are provided in the Constitution to all people, regardless of their legal status. “If your body is in the U.S.A., you have constitutional rights.” These include the Fifth Amendment right to remain silent; and the right to deny search or entry without a signed specific warrant. (See photos of the red card that is printed and made available by Rapid Response Network.) Ibarra said volunteers are teaching in parking lots, at churches, on the radio; and reaching individuals through videos and other tools on their website, Apoyantes.com

Facilitator Michelle Dale-Jernigan told the speakers panel and WakeUP Sonoma that they are creating a legacy that has a ripple effect. She also stressed the importance of getting younger people involved. Then Christina Wilde, local facilitator of spiritual groups, provided closing thoughts designed to prepare the community to select a focus group to gather with. She urged everyone there to commit to doing one thing; and then find a friend to join them in it.

Storment reminded the community that Wake UP Sonoma, a 501.c.3 nonprofit organization, is entirely volunteer, existing as a grassroots venture, and largely dependent upon donations to keep its work going. It is guided by its mission, “Educate. Advocate. Activate.”

The event was preceded and concluded with the community visiting many information tables where local organizations who strengthen the community, shared information and spoke with people about their work. These included North Bay Organizing Project, which sponsors the Rapid Response network; Working Families Party; North Bay Labor Council; League of Women Voters; Indivisible; Conozca Sus Derechos (Know Your Rights); Professionals with Pride; Sonoma Ecology Center; Valley of the Moon Garden Club; Art Escape; Sonoma County and Sonoma Valley Democrats; and Sonoma County Human Rights Commission.