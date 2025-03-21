Ukraine Mayor of Sister City Kaniv Thanks Sonoma

Dear Friends,

On the third anniversary of Russia’s large-scale war against the Ukrainian nation, Kaniv residents and I want to convey to you and all the residents of Sonoma our boundless gratitude for your continued support in organizing resistance to the bloody dictator of the 21st Century, Putin.

In this difficult time, when the fate of our country is being decided, we believe that regardless of the intonation of the speeches of great politicians, the entire civilized world, which professes the principles of democracy and is guided by international laws adopted after the shocks of World War II, will not allow the destruction of an entire nation.

We believe that among the countries that consider human life to be the highest value, the United States of America will remain the leader. May the Almighty hear the words of prayer of millions of people and hasten peace for our suffering Motherland.

With respect to our faithful friends and faith in the victory of good over evil.

Mayor Ihor Renkas

Kaniv , Ukraine