121/116 Roundabout Art Project – County of Sonoma Community Input Meeting

The vision for the Gateway 121/116 Roundabout Art Project is taking shape, and the ideas of the public matter. The community can be part of this discussion by bringing creativity and vision that reflects the spirit of Sonoma Valley, and helps to identify the visual greeting into our southern gateway.

The public is invited to shape the Future of the Gateway at the 121/116 Roundabout that is currently under construction! County of Sonoma District 1 Supervisor Hermosillo wants the public’s input!

Spanish interpretation will be available.

Tuesday April 1, 2025 at Anaba Wines, 5 p,m, to 6 p.m.

62 Bonneau Road, Sonoma CA 95476