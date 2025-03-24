Under the Sun: Lisa Storment, Social Worker and Driving Force of Wake UP Sonoma

Following the very successful Town Hall sponsored by Wake UP Sonoma, Anna Pier delved into the long story behind the event and the watchdog group’s director and heartbeat, Lisa Storment.

What was your hope for the Town Hall? To bring concrete ideas to people for what they can do in the very real face of attacks on them and the things they most value in this country. We had a GAIA leadership model in mind too, promoting the idea that communities need to not only protest, be active, but also go inward, and to create supports for mutual aid within the Valley. To create a dual power structure within your community. Like “a very strong woven net that will catch us if we feel like we’re in free fall.” Safety for LGBTQIA+. Although our electeds have held town halls in Napa, Santa Rosa and Petaluma, we have not had one here in Sonoma. On May 31, the eight action groups formed at the Town Hall will come together at Burlingame Hall to share their progress and plans.

Wake UP Sonoma originated with concerns about the vast real estate acquisitions of Tim LeFever and Ken Mattson enterprises. Yes, the community wanted to know what was going on. After a public meeting in November, 2022 held by then Supervisor Gorin and Mattson, to discuss development of his property in the Springs, Veronica Napoles sprang into action, and with others who were at the meeting, formed Wake UP Sonoma. We researched, and tried to put out as much information to the community as possible. We soon learned of LeFever and Mattson’s homophobic orientation. We then discovered Tim LeFever’s deep connections with the most extreme right wing organization, the Council for National Policy, and we grew even more concerned. Wake UP Sonoma became a nonprofit in April 2023. Veronica was president, and I was vice-president. In January 2024 I became president. Early that year we began to sound the alarm about Project 2025.

So Wake Up’s instinct about the LeFever/Mattson properties was spot on. All the red flags were there for some kind of financial crime. We just followed the money. I feel like they actually imploded it themselves due to greed. That’s when the FBI, IRS, DOJ began to pay attention – when the investors stopped getting their money, and Tim LeFever came forward to make accusations against Ken Mattson and it all went downhill from there. Nothing has been proven in the court of law yet and is still under investigation as far as we know. Wake UP Sonoma has just been here to inform the community about what we saw playing out, through David Eichar’s deep look at public records. We really had to dig to find things and, in cooperation with the Press Democrat, we were able to keep the community informed. Their secretiveness continues to this day.

Future events planned? A screening on April 7 of the film Democracy Noir at the Sebastiani, followed by a conversation with director Connie Field with Pacific School of Religion political theologist Leonard McMahon. The film is inspiring and is a wake-up call. We have several fundraisers planned going forward.

Other new ventures? We have a project in collaboration with Art Escape for students to create posters about DEI – diversity, equity and inclusion. We are also working with the Chamber of Commerce to elevate businesses that support DEI, especially in the Springs.

The future? It would be nice if Wake UP eventually was no longer needed! But now we are at a time when a call to action is essential. One objective right now is for the City of Sonoma to make a “Safe City” declaration, protecting LGBTQIA+.

Tell me about yourself. I was born and raised in New York City, New York until I was six, when my parents moved to Redondo Beach, CA, where I grew up. I moved to San Luis Obispo to attend Cal Poly, where I got a BS in journalism. But most significantly, SLO is where I discovered my love for working with the developmentally disabled population, at a local facility where I volunteered, and that became my life’s work.

Why did you come to Sonoma? I came here when I was 19, to work at Sonoma Developmental Center. I eventually became a social worker – sponsored by SDC to get my LCSW Masters from Sac State – Licensed Clinical Social Worker. I very much identify as a Social Worker. I co-directed a Quality Improvement Program to assure the care of people who lived at SDC met State and Federal standards. Ironically, my work then, and later for Napa and Sonoma Counties, was “‘guarding against waste, fraud and abuse” – the rally cry of this administration as it guts Federal programs, with no idea what that really is.

What are your pastimes? I have a passion for animals, animal advocacy, and gardening with my wife of 21 years, Joanie Bourg. Spending time with my family – my three adult children and extended nieces and nephews is my favorite pastime.

What makes you such a determined advocate for WakeUp Sonoma’s work? I have always had a thing about justice since, in my childhood, I suffered a lot of cruel bullying due to my Jewish heritage. I grew up in a very conservative area. I learned then that mostly people will not stand up for you – you have to do it for yourself. I don’t understand cruelty. I have never been able to sit by and watch injustice playing out. I believe that Wake UP Sonoma can motivate people to take individual action and when we all do that, we have a powerful force for good.