Final District-Based Election Map Up for Approval by Sonoma City Council

At a meeting on April 2, 2025, beginning at 6 p.m., the Sonoma City Council will consider the adoption of a final District-Based election map, and introduction of an ordinance establishing the new election districts.

On March 19th,the Sonoma City Council reviewed Draft Map B & B2 and made further adjustments to the district boundaries based on Council direction. Following this discussion, the Council directed staff and Redistricting Partners to bring back a new Draft Map B3 for final consideration. Draft Map B3 includes revisions to the boundaries between District 4 and District 5, resulting in adjustments in each district, reflecting additional adjustments to better align with community feedback and Council requests. Draft Map B3 (shown) shows staff proposed numbering (if approved this map will become Exhibit A to the ordinance).

At this fifth and final Public Hearing, the City Council is being asked to select a final district map and to introduce the attached draft ordinance to change the City’s electoral system from “at-large” to “by-district” elections for City Council elections, establishing boundaries, and sequencing of elections within the districts.