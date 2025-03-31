Local Group Launches Hands Off! Event

Sonoma Rally Slated for April 5th 10 am – Noon in the Plaza

In collaboration with Indivisible.org, Hands Off! Sonoma will join hundreds of groups gathering around the globe on April 5th to rally against the Trump administration. Concerns expressed by the group include actions that threaten seniors, veterans, federal workers, critical federal funding, and national security. To learn more and to register for the event, visit https://www.mobilize.us/handsoff/event/768571/. Registration is encouraged but not required to attend.

The Sonoma event will be held on April 5th from 10 am to noon on the Sonoma Plaza, starting at the intersection of Broadway and Napa Street. Participants are encouraged to create their own signs or find downloadable resources on Indivisible’s website, https://handsoff2025.com/toolkit.

About Hands Off! Sonoma

The Hands Off! Sonoma group formed to collectively speak out and act against administration policies that violate congressional procedures and legal boundaries.



About the Indivisible Project

The Indivisible Project (501c4) is a social movement nonprofit that began in 2016 as a viral guide resisting Trump’s agenda. Today, the Indivisible movement is a network of thousands of local groups and millions of activists across every state. The Indivisible Project drives campaigns for bold progressive policies, lobbies Congress, and equips activists with tools to build lasting progressive power, everywhere. For more information, visit https://indivisible.org/