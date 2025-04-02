 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Rain Ends and Warm Weather Begins This Week

After a series of late March rain, wind, and even hail storms, this week will bring warming temperatures, forecast to reach above 80 degrees later within the next seven days.

Although a small chance of rain if forecast for Sunday and Monday, temperatures will be mild. At the same time, the allergy season is off to a brisk start as various tree species begin their pollination cycle. With the recent rains, expect the warm weather to prompt a rapid greening and growth of grasses and flowers. Get out and take a walk!

