Construction begins on major improvements at Larson Park

Sonoma County Regional Parks, starting April 14, 2025, is launching a major renovation of Larson Park in the Boyes Hot Springs area of Sonoma Valley. The $4 million project will improve the tennis and pickleball courts, the sports fields, play areas and picnic sites, and add new amenities to the popular neighborhood park. The renovation aims to create more inclusive and better-equipped spaces for play, connection and community gatherings.

Larson Park will be closed to ensure public safety during construction, which is expected to last through November. Access to Flowery Elementary School through the park will be maintained during construction.

“This investment in Larson Park reflects our commitment to equity and quality of life, especially in unincorporated communities like the Springs, where access to vibrant public spaces can have a profound impact on families, youth and the environment,” said Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, chair of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors.

Supervisor Rebecca Hermosillo, whose District 1 includes the Springs, said the project represents years of advocacy. “Former Supervisor Susan Gorin was a true champion for these improvements and was instrumental in making this a reality. Thanks to her leadership and the strong support and feedback from the community, we’re now able to bring much needed new life to Larson Park and create a space that truly reflects the needs and spirit of the Springs,” Hermosillo said.

The planned updates reflect community priorities and will improve the 7.6-acre park’s usability and recreation opportunities for all ages. Led by local contractor Broderick General Engineering, the project includes a new permanent restroom and drinking fountains, improvements to the parking lot, and new playground equipment with a dedicated play area for toddlers. The tennis courts will be upgraded and new pickleball-specific courts added. The picnic areas will be refreshed with new tables and a reservable group picnic area. The baseball and soccer fields will be fully renovated, adding new sod and irrigation.

The improvements reflect priorities identified in an updated Larson Park Master Plan, approved by the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors in May 2021, and outlines renovations to existing park features along with potential new amenities to meet the evolving needs of local residents. The plan also emphasizes a balance between recreation and the site’s natural spaces and creek habitat.

Sonoma Creek runs along the park’s western edge, and Flowery School borders the park to the north. The Central Sonoma Valley Trail runs through the park and will eventually connect to Highway 12 and the larger Sonoma Valley Trail as future segments are completed.

Funding for construction comes from a mix of local and state sources, including $2 million from the county’s District 1 Community Infrastructure Funds, $1 million from California State Parks, $565,000 from local Parks for All – Measure M sales tax funds, $200,000 from donors to the Sonoma County Parks Foundation, $100,000 from the Saba Foundation and $165,000 from local park mitigation fees.

“We’re excited to finally break ground on this long-envisioned project,” said Bert Whitaker, Director of Sonoma County Regional Parks. “Thanks to funding from the Board of Supervisors, local Parks for All – Measure M, state grants – championed by former state Senator Bill Dodd – and the Sonoma County Parks Foundation, we were able to leverage resources and partnerships to make this full-scale renovation possible. With these improvements, Larson Park will continue to be an important local recreation hub and future link for connected parks and trails throughout the county.”