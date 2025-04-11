Sonoma County Supervisors to Receive Cannabis Program Update Recommendations

As part of its cannabis program update Sonoma County Supervisors will receive the recommendations of Permit Sonoma on cannabis cultivation and the supply chain at the meeting of April 15, 2025. Among the elements to be considered are:

Defining cannabis in the General Plan as “controlled agriculture,” a type of agriculture that is subject to unique regulations but is included in all General Plan agricultural policies unless specifically excluded (cannabis would be the only crop defined as a controlled agricultural crop).

Permitting cannabis uses in commercial and industrial zones consistent with similar non-cannabis uses (e.g., mostly by-right uses with no cannabis-specific setbacks).

Allowing visitor-serving uses such as accessory retail (similar to farm retail), cannabis events (similar to but more limited than winery events), and periodic special events.

Imposing larger compatibility setbacks from concentrations of residential uses (600 feet).

Applying a 100-foot property line setback to the entire operation (not just to cultivation).

The county’s website notes that the proposed program aims to treat cannabis cultivation more like other agricultural uses while also applying larger compatibility setbacks from concentrations of residential uses on the agricultural fringe. Cannabis supply chain uses (e.g., distribution, manufacturing, retail) would also be permitted consistent with similar uses in industrial and commercial areas.

Written comments may be submitted to Cannabis@sonoma-county.org or by mail to Permit Sonoma, Attn: Cannabis Ordinance Update, 2550 Ventura Ave., Santa Rosa, CA 95403.