Sonoma Valley Hospital Presents Women’s Health Symposium May 6, 2025

Sonoma Valley Hospital invites the community to its 5th Annual Women’s Health Symposium on Tuesday, May 6, from 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM, presented by the Sonoma Valley Hospital Foundation and UCSF Health. This year’s theme is “Stress Less – Live Longer,” and the program will feature nationally recognized speakers sharing strategies to manage stress and support long-term health.

Featured Speakers: (Left to Right)

Elissa Epel, UCSF stress expert and author of The Stress Prescription, Dr. Epel shares evidence-based strategies for managing stress to enhance health and extend longevity.

Dena Dubal, Neuroscientist and aging researcher, Dr. Dubal reveals new insights into how the brain ages—and what we can do to protect it.

Andrew Josephson, Chair of Neurology at UCSF, will moderate the conversation with insight and warmth.

To register, CLICK HERE