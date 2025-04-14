Enter the City of Sonoma’s Earth Day Photo Contest by April 18, 2025

The City of Sonoma’s 5th Annual Earth Day Photo Contest is now live — and this year, it’s all about uncovering Sonoma Valley’s “Hidden Gems”! Thank you to the many talented photographers who submitted images that highlight the beauty of lesser-known natural spots throughout our region.

Now it’s your turn to get involved — view the online photo gallery and vote for your favorite submission! From backyards to peaceful creeks and scenic overlooks, these images capture the quiet magic of places that often go unnoticed.

You only get one vote, so make it count! Voting is open now through Friday, April 18 at 11:59 PM.

Winners will be announced on Earth Day, April 22, and will receive a Sonoma County Regional Parks Membership Voucher or a local business gift certificate. Winners will also be honored at the Opening Night of the Tuesday Night Farmers Market on May 7, 2025.

All submitted photos will be featured in a temporary exhibition in the City Council Chambers later this spring, thanks to the City’s Rotating Chamber Art Program in partnership with the Sonoma Community Center.

Visit the exhibition and vote now at: sonomacity.org/earth-day-photography-contest