City of Sonoma Recruiting Parks and Recreation Department Director

The City of Sonoma, California is seeking a strategic and dynamic Parks and Recreation Director to lead its newly established Parks and Recreation Department. This exciting new department will oversee the City’s 19 parks, trails, and preserves totaling 80 acres, as well as three municipal cemeteries, while managing parks planning, programming, maintenance, and community partnerships.

The Director will oversee a dedicated team of seven, lead key initiatives such as the development of a Parks Master Plan, administer Measure M funds, and collaborate with local nonprofits and service organizations to enhance recreational offerings. A visionary and politically astute leader, the ideal candidate will be skilled at building relationships, navigating complex government structures, and driving community engagement.

With a focus on long-term strategy, the Director will ensure that Sonoma’s parks and public spaces are vibrant, accessible, and aligned with the city’s goals and community needs. Foster community, build connections, and drive innovation; apply today!

View the full recruitment brochure here: https://indd.adobe.com/view/62f62629-fe7a-43fa-91e8-1a2186f41edd

Salary and Benefits: Annual salary of $153,398 – $186,457 DOE/DOQ, PLUS an attractive benefits package.

HOW TO APPLY:

For first consideration, apply by May 7 at: https://wbcpinc.com/job-board

SECURE THE DATES:

Round one virtual interviews will take place on May 29. Round two in-person interviews will take place on June 13. Selected candidates must be available for both dates.

QUESTIONS?

Please contact your recruiter, Lauren Gerson-Greene, with any questions: