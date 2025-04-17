Suggests Integrative Care for Cancer, Too

David’s article pulls a curtain aside to expose local integrative care services. It’s initial and continuing focus for cancer care adds a significant missing piece as described in Kara’s story. Unlike the unfortunate myth of eradicating cancer popularized in public policy “wars on cancer” and in individual diagnostics claiming to remove totally or overcome cancer processes the biologic facts of nature show cancer as a natural process largely unable to be defeated by the cleverness of human intervention looking at it broadly. What then are we to do with and about this so common companion to our lived lives. Mainstream clinical services has a large suite of modern medical responses that do accomplish remarkable things. Integrative care can remarkably expand the softer force interventions improving comfort and useful confrontations with disease processes. Lets all support Cancer Support Sonoma as a resource for these forms of integrative services.

– Ned Hoke OMD,L.Ac., Sonoma