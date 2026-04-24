Horrified By Trump, Let’s Strike

Dear World:



I join you in my astonishment, horror and embarrassment after hearing the President of the United States state that, “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” in reference to demands he made of Iran, a country he attacked using lies as reasoning, and without the proper channels in our government. This kind of speech and unhinged behavior is unacceptable in our nation. This man is mentally unstable and needs to be removed from office.



One consequence of this language was a headline I saw yesterday on the nightly news, “STOCKS SURGE ON CEASE FIRE.” We are all being manipulated as our Democracy continues to be dismantled from within. I for one will continue to resist this regime’s agenda in every way I can. Let’s strike on May 1 and vote with our dollars (or lack of), as this is the only thing they apparently care about or understand.



Joanie Bourg, Boyes Hot Springs

