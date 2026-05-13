A Path to Affordable Housing

Decades ago, the City of Sonoma had a robust affordable housing development program. In a number of cases, the City actually purchased land up front, and then invited non-profit developers to propose projects for consideration. This indicated that the City would favor housing on that land, for that purpose, and with the necessary entitlements.

The City contribution in this case essentially leverages 85-90 percent of all construction costs from other sources, like Tax Credits and State bond funds. It is a very effective use of local money, and can help the City meet its woefully low affordable housing production numbers, which are very high in market rate/techie second-home private developments like DeNova, and practically negligible in new affordable production

Suitable land of the minimally feasible two acres or more within the City is relatively non-existent, and the restrictive Urban Growth Boundary is deliberately very difficult to overcome. Most non-profit developers don’t even try, knowing Sonoma’s negative reputation.

The problem is, the City Council over the last dozen years has given lip service to the concept of workforce and worker housing, but has not sincerely even taken the first steps. There is a path – they refuse to follow it.

David Brigode, Sonoma