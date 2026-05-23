Open Letter to Eric Jones

Dear Mr. Jones:

At a recent town hall, you pledged never to take “a dime from PACs, special interests, or lobbyists.”

According to Federal Election Committee (FEC) reports, a Super PAC supporting your campaign – New Leadership Now – has spent $1.254 million on your behalf, funding mailers, television, radio and digital advertising. Much of that funding comes from donors outside Congressional District 4, including San Francisco and New York.

While you may not accept these funds directly, your campaign is clearly benefiting from them. For voters trying to assess your integrity, honesty and independence, that distinction matters.

Please explain to voters, how you are living up to your promises?

Anne Ching

Sonoma