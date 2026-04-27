This is the author of the letter published here criticizing the appointment of Cristine Alilovich as Sonoma City Manager. I had a very cordial meeting with her subsequent to writing the letter, and as a result, I support her, and hopefully, her appointment to City Manager on a permanent basis. The media sources I relied on to form my initial opinion were in fact uninformed and incorrect. I am confident that she was a scapegoat for a failure on the part of Marin County officials, not her area of authority, as she was a City of San Rafael City Manager. An unfortunately common occurrence in today’s political environment. I stand corrected, as it turns out, my comments were not based on the facts. My sincere apologies. I encourage all Sonoma citizens to support Ms. Alilovich going forward.
–Martin Laney, Sonoma
Now Supports Sonoma’s Interim City Manager
This is the author of the letter published here criticizing the appointment of Cristine Alilovich as Sonoma City Manager. I had a very cordial meeting with her subsequent to writing the letter, and as a result, I support her, and hopefully, her appointment to City Manager on a permanent basis. The media sources I relied on to form my initial opinion were in fact uninformed and incorrect. I am confident that she was a scapegoat for a failure on the part of Marin County officials, not her area of authority, as she was a City of San Rafael City Manager. An unfortunately common occurrence in today’s political environment. I stand corrected, as it turns out, my comments were not based on the facts. My sincere apologies. I encourage all Sonoma citizens to support Ms. Alilovich going forward.
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