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Now Supports Sonoma’s Interim City Manager

This is the author of the letter published here criticizing the appointment of Cristine Alilovich as Sonoma City Manager. I had a very cordial meeting with her subsequent to writing the letter, and as a result, I support her, and hopefully, her appointment to City Manager on a permanent basis. The media sources I relied on to form my initial opinion were in fact uninformed and incorrect. I am confident that she was a scapegoat for a failure on the part of Marin County officials, not her area of authority, as she was a City of San Rafael City Manager. An unfortunately common occurrence in today’s political environment. I stand corrected, as it turns out, my comments were not based on the facts. My sincere apologies. I encourage all Sonoma citizens to support Ms. Alilovich going forward.
–Martin Laney, Sonoma

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