Workers Day Rallying Cry is Tone Deaf

As an International Workers Day rallying cry, ‘‘shop local!’ seemed tone deaf at best, at worst a conscious diversion from the task at hand, presented by a group whose limited goals are Chamber of Commerce approved— “Putting all of labor’s eggs in the basket of capitalist institutions is a far cry from what’s needed right now: a united working-class movement that can shut down business as usual. The labor movement should be actively building a fightback like that of the 2006 Day Without An Immigrant. On May 1, 2006, workers in 150 different cities left work to protest a vicious anti-immigrant bill put forward during the George W. Bush administration.”

— Richard Holsworth, Sonoma