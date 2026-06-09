Questions for the Board of Supervisors About Measure P

Hello Board of Supervisors:

Should the Board of Supervisors rewrite parts of Measure P for a future Special Election for the people of Sonoma County?

My questions to you are: Do you think a rewrite of certain parts of Measure P is a good and viable idea and do you intend to put this on the Board’s agenda anytime soon, or is this already in effect for a future date? In addition to this answer, if you agree with the proposition to rewrite certain parts of Measure P, which are those provisions mandated in Measure P are you as the Board in full, are taking under consideration to redo and rewrite, and how will said provisions be rewritten?

To be perfectly frank with you I am not in favor of rewriting any of the provisions of Measure P as it stands today. I believe the CA Court of Appeal has made it perfectly clear on two occasions, and on two dates in 2022 and 2026, that it does not see the need for any specific or otherwise changes to the already voted on for approval in its prior election and therefore it needs to be followed by both the Sheriff’s Office and the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors in full.

So, if in fact you believe that the current Board of Supervisors has some standing to pursue a rewriting of IOLERO’s Measure P as per its granting of the power of subpoena by the Agency, IOLERO, and all the other provisions of the Measure as written, what is that legal standing upon which the Board may pursue a readdressing of Measure P as officially confirmed by 65 per cent of the popular vote, in part or in toto?

With all due respect,

I am asking for your answer/s to these proposed questions and any comments or questions you might have,

Will Shonbrun