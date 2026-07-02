Sad But Inevitable Loss of Index-Tribune

It is certainly sad, but also inevitable, that the Index-Tribune is no longer in Sonoma. Now that “vulture capitalist” Alden Global Capital owns all the local newspapers, staff levels and news coverage are declining quicky across the county, and I fear the end is near.

The Sonoma Index Tribune was always close to my heart as it brought me to Sonoma in 1988 as a novice reporter. Back then it was printed twice a week in the building that is now dark. The Lynches ran the show and the late Ed Shawlinsky was managing editor. I quickly got to know all the movers and shakers in Sonoma Valley as I interviewed everyone for story after story! Then for a time I edited a weekly tabloid that preceded Sonoma Magazine long after I moved on.

Working for newspapers was my first job out of college, where I started in the display advertising department at the Telegram Tribune in San Luis Obispo. I learned how to do layout and sell ads. Eventually I moved up to the Marin Independent Journal, then to Gannett Newspapers that started USA Today. Then after a corporate downsizing, I got a nice severance package, traveled in Australia for two years, and decided to follow my dream to be a journalist when I got back.

I still love newspapers, though I finally ended my subscriptions due to cost and the poor local news coverage. Now I depend on The Sun for real local news.

Helen-Teri Shore, Sonoma, CA