Objects to Roundabout on 3rd Street West

This morning, the City of Sonoma installed a temporary roundabout at the intersection of Third Street West and Perkins Street, a primarily residential area. I have spoken out against this project since October 2025 to the Traffic Safety Committee and City Council.

This project is unnecessary, a waste of money, and potentially dangerous. Supposedly, it is to accommodate bicycle traffic, but from my observations, not enough bicycles go by to warrant such an intrusion. I have lived on that corner for over 30 years and am very familiar with the traffic patterns: buses, delivery trucks, USPS, UPS, Shred It, Amazon, Fed Ex, and more. Those large vehicles have to practically swerve up on the sidewalk to go around. Despite the concerns for pedestrians and people on electric wheelchairs trying to cross the streets with no painted crosswalks, the City has proceeded and will be installing a permanent roundabout later this year. I hope no one gets hurt.

Drive by, take a look, and express your concerns to the Traffic Safety Committee, the Public Works Director, and the City Council.

— Loretta Carr, Sonoma