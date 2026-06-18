Empty Homes Drive Housing Crisis

Editor,

Sonoma Valley suffers from a misallocation of the housing we already have. Our Valley has hundreds of homes that sit empty most of the year. At the same time, a significant share of long‑term rentals have been converted into vacation rentals, removing them from the local workforce housing pool.

Meanwhile, rents have risen much faster than wages. I was a real estate agent for 14 years and worked with an investor whose goal was to raise rents 3 percent every year, year-in-and-year-out because, “as you know the banks aren’t paying much interest.” Long‑time residents are being priced out because the housing that does exist is increasingly too expensive.

Before we approve more development that strains our limited water supply, infrastructure, and emergency services, we should focus on policies that make better use of the homes already standing.

Rent Control would help residents stay rooted in their communities. Tax on Second Homes would encourage owners to return underused properties to the long‑term market, increasing supply without building a single new unit. Reducing or Eliminating Vacation Rentals would immediately free up housing for the people who keep this Valley running every day.

Cities across California – from San Francisco to West Hollywood – have adopted versions of these policies because they work. They target the actual sources of housing distortion rather than relying on the hope that more market‑rate construction will magically produce affordability.

— Karla Noyes, Sonoma