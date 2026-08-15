On Slope Toward Dictatorship

Have you ever wondered why Trump is so fond of Putin? Have you ever wondered why the US is becoming more like Russia? It’s because Trump loves strong rulers (aka dictators). If we purely want efficiency, dictatorships are the way to go. There is no debating or considering different options, the dictator dispenses with those inconvenient tasks. Therefore, we see no debate required to:

Tear down the East Wing of the White House;

Go to war with Iran;

Have Elon Musk dismantle much of our government;

Have occupied some of our cities by various military-type entities to get us used to martial law.

There are many more examples. Trump is using ICE and the National Guard as his paramilitary to get us used to being occupied. These people are also making us fearful so that we will be compliant and cooperative. It is scary to think of the conversations between Trump and Putin. Putin could not have found a better way to take over this country without it even seeming that way. Tearing down part of the White House should be a wakeup call. VOTE and vote EARLY.

Joe Lieber

Sonoma