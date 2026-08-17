Defund ICE and DHS

WHY are not every single Democrat in the Senate and the House speaking as one and demanding that ICE and DHS be defunded, NOW and forever. After all they are the people’s representatives and they are the only ones that hold the power to be heard by the media.

And for that matter, why are we, the people, not writing to our newspapers and clamoring for the defunding of ICE and the DHS, which has been put in the hands of Trump, who has nothing good to offer, blames everyone else for his shortcomings and is nothing but a pathetic Con man and a failure.

We, too, can “speak out against the madness,” and utilize the power of the press to propel and impel our elected representatives in the Congress to organize, combine and act in accord to end this out of control and murderous onslaught on our immigrant population of millions throughout our country.

There’s nothing to prevent our organizing at the local level using our personal influence through family and friends, social media and any means at our disposal to start a concerted movement to eliminate ICE and to put in check the Department of Homeland Security and make it accountable to the people of this country.

In fact it’s already happening in response to the murderous actions of ICE, and the attempts by DHS to build privately owned and operated prisons to incarcerate and later deport thousands of immigrants, a vast number of whom are guilty of no crimes and a large percentage that are not here illegally.

This may turn out to be a long hard war, but the cause is just and we must stand up for our brothers and sisters.

We can do this.

Will Shonbrun, Sonoma