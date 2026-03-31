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On Barnett’s “Losing the Moral High-Ground”

I’m afraid that “America” no longer means what it used to and “American exceptionalism” now means something (exceptionally) different. That we elected “it” twice (maybe) and that ANYONE still thinks it’s good for anything means that “shining city on a hill” has faded into history, if it was ever actually real.
Mark Williamson, Sonoma

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