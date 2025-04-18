Under the Sun: Cheryl Johnson, Leader and Champion of Sonoma Valley Community Health Center

Cheryl Johnson has been at the helm of the Community Health Center since 2012 when it was downtown on West Napa at 4th Street, overseeing its move to the new facility on Highway 12, and its enormous growth to a full-service Health Center. She will retire at the end of June. Anna Pier talked with the CEO about her experiences, challenges, and accomplishments.

When did the Health Center move to the new facility? It will be eleven years on July 14. It opened up the possibility of many new services. I’ve been wanting to provide whole person health – the interrelatedness of all conditions means that when you treat the whole person, you get better outcomes. We offer dental care, behavioral health, chiropractic, podiatry, OB-GYN, pain management and nutritional services. Treating the whole person includes the factors of shelter, food, income. We’ve been distributing food and diapers, and we collaborate with the food distributions all over the Valley.

Challenges? A big one is that the staff can’t afford to live here. That’s one of the reasons for the Medical Assistant Program we offer to people who live in Sonoma Valley. This is the second time we’ve offered it; the first was in 2019, then Covid interrupted. It’s a ten-week training for 29 locals who know how to live here, including eight or nine high school seniors. We are growing our own staff. For us, for SV Hospital, for local MDs. Sonoma Valley Vintners and Growers provided the funding. We hope we can keep offering this MA program annually. It’s taught by our Clinic Manager, Teresa Rodriguez, and her co-instructor is a graduate of our first Medical Assistant program.

Tell me more. Health care is an amazing door; you go through the door, and many opportunities open to you. One woman from the 2019 class started at the Hospital, then moved to Kaiser, and now Kaiser is paying for her nursing school. There are people in our current program who know they want a career journey – for instance, one wants to be a phlebotomist. We’re really proud of this program.

Other highlights for you? One year in, in 2013, staff wanted to change things. The community was unhappy. One provider who shall remain nameless said “You can’t do it.” But we did, and in 2017 SVHC got its first Quality Award from the federal government. It’s become an expectation since. In 2013, we had 65 employees and 6 contractors. Revenues were $5.5 million. Visits were 26,571. This year we have 97 employees and 16 contractors, and 34,350 visits.

Partnering with the community. We try to be a good community partner. That’s why we do the Back to School Health Fair, offering vaccinations, giving backpacks with grade-appropriate school supplies. The first one was in 2015, and only La Luz and Sonoma Valley Hospital were supporters. And we do the Emergency Preparedness Fair. It’s on April 17 this year, the anniversary of the San Francisco Earthquake. In June there’ll be a larger event. During Covid, we insisted on getting the vaccine out to everyone.

What’s your background? I was born in Oakland and grew up in El Cerrito. I went to UC Berkeley. When I entered, I thought I would be a genetic counselor, but they wouldn’t let you take any genetics courses before junior year. I thought, “What if I don’t like it?” So I graduated with a BS in Business Administration. Then I got a Masters in Public Administration from Cal State Hayward.

How are you feeling about retirement? It’s been an amazing journey with the supporters of the Health Center, the Board and all the people who work here. We have great partners to the Health Center helping with our patients – FISH, La Luz, the Hospital. I’ve been trying to retire for three years. It’s time to bring on the person that can take the Health Center to the next level.

What does that mean? Prior to 2025, there was a clear vision of the next level – the expansion and growth of services. But now, this is going to be a time of change, a time for creativity.

Talk about being in Sonoma. Sonoma is slightly rural. During Covid, we had meetings with the County, and it became clear how unique this community is, in how everyone works together. To provide food, to provide what’s needed. Sonoma is the model for meeting emergencies. This has a lot to do with the nature of the people who live in the Valley. That can’t be taken for granted.

Will you miss it all? Health Centers get into your blood. I came here from a health center in the East Bay. I never wanted to work for a large corporation. Health Centers are so appealing because you are able to help people, and they leave with hope, with opportunities. I will definitely miss health centers in general, and Sonoma Valley in particular. We have grown up together.